A Country Christmas

A Country Christmas is held the 1st Saturday in December each year to bring the community together in Williamstown, KY. Parade, Santa, Live Nativity, Music, Food, Crafts, Christmas Pageant, Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest, Carriage rides and a lot more. It’s a great family event celebrating the season.

For more information call (859) 824-3322 or visit on Facebook: GrantCoCountryChristmas