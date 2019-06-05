Country Heir Hunter Jumper Show I

The Country Heir I Hunter Jumper Show is a 5-day hunter/jumper show, and is the first part of a 2-part show conducted by Country Heir. This is a USEF-sanctioned event. The headlining classes include the $10,000 Welcome Prix, $40,000 George Hennessy Grand Prix II and the $30,000 US Hunter Jumper Association International Hunter Derby.

For more information call 513-875-3318 or visit countryheir.com