Country Heir Hunter Jumper Show II

Kentucky Horse Park - Alltech Arena 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

The Country Heir II Hunter Jumper Show is a 5-day hunter/jumper show, and is the second part of a 2-part show conducted by Country Heir. This is a USEF-sanctioned event. Some of the headlining classes include the $10,000 Half Million Jumper Stake, the $25,000 Rood & Riddle Grand Prix, and the $50,000 Country Heir II Grand Prix National Standard II.

For more information call 513-875-3318 or visit countryheir.com

513-875-3318
