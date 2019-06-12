Country Heir Hunter Jumper Show II

The Country Heir II Hunter Jumper Show is a 5-day hunter/jumper show, and is the second part of a 2-part show conducted by Country Heir. This is a USEF-sanctioned event. Some of the headlining classes include the $10,000 Half Million Jumper Stake, the $25,000 Rood & Riddle Grand Prix, and the $50,000 Country Heir II Grand Prix National Standard II.

For more information call 513-875-3318 or visit countryheir.com