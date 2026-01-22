× Expand Be Courageous! Men’s Conference Be Courageous! Men’s Conference

Men’s Ministry News! The 2nd annual Men’s Conference hosted by Madisonville First Assembly of God and MFA Men’s Ministry has been set for Feb 28th 2026 with Special Guest speaker Jayme Montera from Colorado! This will be a night to remember and we hope to see you there!

For more information visit on Facebook: facebook.com/events/742103192252080