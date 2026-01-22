Be Courageous! Men’s Conference
Madisonville First Assembly of God 3406 Hanson Rd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Be Courageous! Men’s Conference
Be Courageous! Men’s Conference
Be Courageous! Men’s Conference
Men’s Ministry News! The 2nd annual Men’s Conference hosted by Madisonville First Assembly of God and MFA Men’s Ministry has been set for Feb 28th 2026 with Special Guest speaker Jayme Montera from Colorado! This will be a night to remember and we hope to see you there!
For more information visit on Facebook: facebook.com/events/742103192252080