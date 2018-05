Covington Farmers Market

Located on Third and Court Street between Greenup Street and Scott Boulevard the Covington Farmer's Market runs each Saturday between May and October from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Covington Farmers Market has over 20 vendors with fresh and local produce, meats, eggs, honey, baked goods, pet treats and more! The Market is located at the corner of Third & Court Street.

For more information visit covingtonky.gov