Covington Garden Tour

Old Seminary Square and Covington's Westside once again join efforts to bring you the annual garden tour, where residents will welcome you into their private spaces to see the possibilities that gardeners, from novice to master gardener, have created for their own pleasure.

As you walk from home to home, garden to garden, we hope you will soak in the beauty of Covington, meet your neighbors, and be inspired to add a touch of beauty to your own special spaces.

Each ticket is good for both days of the tour, so take your time and enjoy.

Tickets are $15 each with a $1 online service fee charge, good for both days of the Garden Tour.

Tickets can be purchased on day of the tour (Saturday, June 9, or Sunday, June 10) for $15/ea at the ticket booth on the corner of Russell and Robbins Streets. One ticket gives you 2 days of a dozen locations full of garden exploration -- all at your own pace.

For more information visit covingtongardentour.com