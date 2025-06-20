Covington Taco and Margarita Festival presented by Tanteo

Get ready to spice up your summer at the Covington Taco and Margarita Festival presented by Tanteo! June 20 - 22, 2025, Goebel Park in Covington, Kentucky, will transform into a vibrant fiesta celebrating the best in tacos, margaritas, and live entertainment. This free-admission event invites food lovers and fun-seekers alike to indulge in a variety of mouth-watering tacos crafted by local vendors and restaurants, all while sipping on ice-cold margaritas that perfectly complement the flavors.

For more information follow on Facebook: Covington Taco and Margarita Festival 

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
