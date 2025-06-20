× Expand Covington Taco and Margarita Festival Covington Taco and Margarita Festival

Dates and Times:

Friday, June 20 | 5–11 PM

Saturday, June 21 | 12–11 PM

Sunday, June 22 | 12–9 PM

Location: Goebel Park, Mainstrasse Village, Covington, KY

What to Expect:

Delicious Tacos and Margaritas

Dive into flavor with an incredible variety of tacos from local favorites like Mami Chonita, El Buen Taco, Latin Taste Grill, KP’s, Lucy’s Tacos, Montez Fajita Grill, and more—plus churros, elote, burritos, and tamales. Sip on margaritas from Tanteo and other vendors refreshing you all weekend long.

Live Music and Dance

Immerse yourself in the vibrant ambiance with a full lineup of free live entertainment:

FRIDAY (6/20):

5 PM — Grupo Sazón

7 PM — Amador Sisters

9 PM — Daglio

SATURDAY (6/21):

12 PM — Carlos y Victor

1:30 PM — Paola

4 PM — Los Borirengues

6:30 PM — Dance with Kionte Early

7 PM — Selena Tribute + Contest

9 PM — Kumbia Latina

SUNDAY (6/22):

12 PM — Continente

1 PM — Volare Dance Lessons

2:30 PM — Somos Música y Sabor

5 PM — Mariachi Azteca

7 PM — José Madrigal’s Santana Tribute

Dance Lessons and Entertainment

Get moving with Saturday’s dance sessions—learn salsa, line dances, and more in energetic, free lessons. Dance contest adds extra flair Friday night!

Free Admission and Family Fun

Bring the whole crew—this event is 100% free to enter. With family-friendly vibe, it's a perfect summer outing. Enjoy music, dancing, and delicious food in a lively outdoor setting.

Don’t Miss It!

Circle your calendar and head to Goebel Park for a weekend packed with flavor, culture, and entertainment. Whether you’re on the hunt for tacos, cocktails, or good times, the Covington Taco and Margarita Festival delivers an unforgettable summer experience.

More info and vendor lineups at CincyFests.com.

For more information call 5136522191.