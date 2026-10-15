Covington Tree Lighting

× Expand Kenton County Public Library Generic Event Image for Third Party Calendars - 1 Kenton County Public Library

Join us at the Covington Branch of the Kenton County Public Library for a magical evening as we kick off the holiday season with our inaugural Tree Lighting Ceremony! Featuring a live musical performance by the Holmes High School Choir, singing classic Christmas carols, and more holiday fun. Events are subject to change. Please confirm final details by visiting kentonlibrary.org/events (where you can also explore all of KCPL's upcoming events).

For more information visit kentonlibrary.org/events