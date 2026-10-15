Covington Tree Lighting
-
Kenton County Public Library, Covington Branch 502 Scott Blvd., Covington, Kentucky 41011
Kenton County Public Library
Generic Event Image for Third Party Calendars - 1
Kenton County Public Library
Join us at the Covington Branch of the Kenton County Public Library for a magical evening as we kick off the holiday season with our inaugural Tree Lighting Ceremony! Featuring a live musical performance by the Holmes High School Choir, singing classic Christmas carols, and more holiday fun. Events are subject to change. Please confirm final details by visiting kentonlibrary.org/events (where you can also explore all of KCPL's upcoming events).
For more information visit kentonlibrary.org/events