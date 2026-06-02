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Cozy Audiobook Listening Party

Celebrate Audiobook Month with us!🎧🌟

This June, we’re hosting a Cozy Audiobook Listening Party in celebration of Audiobook Month! Join us at International Book Project on Saturday, June 13 from 10-2 for a silent disco-style audiobook listening party. BYO headphones and current listen and we’ll provide coloring sheets, puzzles, and light refreshments! Feel free to wear your pj’s or bring a blanket for an extra comfy vibe. You’re also more than welcome to bring your own cozy craft to work on, as long as it is something that will not be disruptive to other attendees!

🎧Ten randomly chosen attendees will receive a free Libro.fm audiobook credit! Sign-ups for the drawing will be available in-person at the event.

For more information call (859) 254-6771 or visit intlbookproject.org