CP National Horse Show

The CP National Horse Show is a 5-day hunter/jumper event and features a full array of hunter divisions, Junior & Amateur Owner Jumpers, the top Open Jumpers from the USA and around the world. Highlights are the Maclay National Championship and the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ North American League Qualifier. The North American Riders Group (NARG) consistently ranks the CP National Horse Show as one of the top shows in the United States.

For more information call (561) 753-3389 or visit nhs.org