Craft Beer & Craft Belts

Join us on November 9th as we make beer and drink belts. Errr - reverse that, you'll be making your very own Barley & Buckle leather belt and trying new craft beers from the lab.

Join us in the Braxton Labs taproom in Newport, KY and you will be able to choose between 2 leather colors (black and brown), 2 buckle covers (brass and silver) and the ability to add a few customization to your own creation! During your leather working, you will enjoy a complimentary flight of beer where you'll be able to learn about each unique beer and how it's produced. Once you're finished making your new belt, you will be given a pint of your choosing.

There are two sessions available - 6:00pm and 8:30pm.

For more information or to make reservations visit barleyandbuckle.com