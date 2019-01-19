Craft Brew Hop/ TagaBrew Tour

The Lexington craft beer scene has grown exponentially over the last few years. Even though each of these breweries has their own ambience, style and specialties they share a passion for beer making and a desire to contribute to the local community. We are showcasing the best of the breweries on our Craft Brew Hop/Tagabrew Tour. We will take you and your friends out for an afternoon of beer in the Brewgrass. Each Craft Brew Hop/Tagabrew Tour will include a tour of a brewery, flight of your choice and a chance to purchase a great memento, a Tagabrew tag to remember your visit. This is your chance to find out about the craft brewery business. Here is a link to Tagabrew: tagabrew.com

Hop #1 will take you to 3 local breweries; 1) West 6th Brewing, 2) Rock House Brewing, and 3) Pivot Brewing. At each 45-minute stop we will provide 1 flight of beer for your choosing.

Price: $50 (includes 1 flight of beer of your choice at each location) tour of brewery and chance to purchase your Tagabrew tag. Hop is approximately 3 hours. Food is not included but will be able to be purchased at each site.

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com