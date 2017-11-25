Craft Fair and Open House

For the first time ever, the general public is being invited to visit and tour the private club for University of Kentucky alumni members. The mansion will feature more than 40 vendors offering jewelry, woodworking, soaps, artwork, notecards, photographs, Christmas ornaments, stick horse heads, quilted, crocheted and embroidered items, just to name a few.

Craft Fair and Open House

The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall

3414 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, Ky. 40511

859-255-2777

Saturday, November 25

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

For more information visit www.spindletophall.org