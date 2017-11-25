Craft Fair and Open House

Spindletop Hall 3414 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Craft Fair and Open House

For the first time ever, the general public is being invited to visit and tour the private club for University of Kentucky alumni members. The mansion will feature more than 40 vendors offering  jewelry, woodworking, soaps, artwork, notecards, photographs, Christmas ornaments, stick horse heads, quilted, crocheted and embroidered items, just to name a few.

The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall

859-255-2777

Saturday, November 25

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

For more information visit www.spindletophall.org

