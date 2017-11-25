Craft Fair and Open House
For the first time ever, the general public is being invited to visit and tour the private club for University of Kentucky alumni members. The mansion will feature more than 40 vendors offering jewelry, woodworking, soaps, artwork, notecards, photographs, Christmas ornaments, stick horse heads, quilted, crocheted and embroidered items, just to name a few.
Craft Fair and Open House
The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall
3414 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, Ky. 40511
859-255-2777
Saturday, November 25
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
For more information visit www.spindletophall.org