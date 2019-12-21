× Expand Crafted Social xmas_jackalope Last Call Art Market

Crafted Social Presents: LAST CALL Art Market

Attention all you LAST MINUTE shoppers: Join us as Crafted Social presents the LAST CALL Art Market Saturday, Dec. 21st in the Barrel Room at the West Sixth taproom. This is your LAST CHANCE to buy from some of your favorite makers and artists this year, so don't miss out!

Vendor List:

Cricket Press

Melisa Beth Ceramics

Wildlight Glassworks

ReImagined by Luna

Steve Heartsil

Amelia Stamps Pottery

End Grain Design + Craft, LLC

Meadow House Studio

Timber & Bluff

Storytellerstudio

FoleyPrints Studio

David Kenton Kring Ceramics

Anna Gregory Design

Thrive Kombucha

Kentucky State Parks Foundation

Forage

For more information visit craftedsocialky.com