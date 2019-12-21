Crafted Social Presents: LAST CALL Art Market
West Sixth Brewing 501 West Sixth Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Last Call Art Market
Attention all you LAST MINUTE shoppers: Join us as Crafted Social presents the LAST CALL Art Market Saturday, Dec. 21st in the Barrel Room at the West Sixth taproom. This is your LAST CHANCE to buy from some of your favorite makers and artists this year, so don't miss out!
Vendor List:
- Cricket Press
- Melisa Beth Ceramics
- Wildlight Glassworks
- ReImagined by Luna
- Steve Heartsil
- Amelia Stamps Pottery
- End Grain Design + Craft, LLC
- Meadow House Studio
- Timber & Bluff
- Storytellerstudio
- FoleyPrints Studio
- David Kenton Kring Ceramics
- Anna Gregory Design
- Thrive Kombucha
- Kentucky State Parks Foundation
- Forage
For more information visit craftedsocialky.com
