Crafted at the Woodford Event Room

downtown Lawrenceburg Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

An art, food/drink and music event at the Woodford Event Room at 203 East Woodford Street. A rotating line up of artists from the Anderson County Arts Council, popular local musicians, food trucks and craft brewers, distillers and wineries.

October 14th: The Highs and The Lows (duo), Rising Sons Winery & The Crepe Escape Food Truck

Parking is free and available at the back of the event venue.

For more information call 5025176268 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
