The Highs & The Lows join us for our final event of the season.

Crafted at the Woodford Event Room

An art, food/drink and music event at the Woodford Event Room at 203 East Woodford Street. A rotating line up of artists from the Anderson County Arts Council, popular local musicians, food trucks and craft brewers, distillers and wineries.

October 14th: The Highs and The Lows (duo), Rising Sons Winery & The Crepe Escape Food Truck

Parking is free and available at the back of the event venue.

For more information call 5025176268 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event