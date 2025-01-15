Craftin' At Crestwood - 'It's Good To Be Gnome'
to
Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch 6720 KY-146, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Oldham County Public Library
Craftin' At Crestwood - 'It's Good To Be Gnome'
Craftin' At Crestwood - 'It's Good To Be Gnome'
FREE/For Adults.
Why gnomes? These forest friends are believed to bring good luck. So with a little yarn and stuffing, let's start the year with good luck gnomes. Registration is required.
For questions, please call (502) 241-1108 or email juliar@oldhampl.org. For Adults.
For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/