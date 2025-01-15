× Expand Oldham County Public Library Craftin' At Crestwood - 'It's Good To Be Gnome'

FREE/For Adults.

Why gnomes? These forest friends are believed to bring good luck. So with a little yarn and stuffing, let's start the year with good luck gnomes. Registration is required.

For questions, please call (502) 241-1108 or email juliar@oldhampl.org. For Adults.

For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/