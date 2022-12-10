Crafts with Mrs. Claus at the La Grange McDonald’s
to
La Grange McDonald's 512 S. First Ave., La Grange, Kentucky 40031
La Grange McDonald's
Crafts with Mrs. Claus at the La Grange McDonald’s
Crafts with Mrs. Claus at the La Grange McDonald’s
Enjoy some real holiday fun with Santa Clause & Mrs. Claus in December at the Kasselmann Family-owned McDonald’s in La Grange. Let Mrs. Claus show you how to create some holiday magic with special crafts. Geared for crafty kids, this will be a chance to take home a reminder of the start of a new tradition.
For more information call (502) 222-1928.