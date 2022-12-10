× Expand La Grange McDonald's Crafts with Mrs. Claus at the La Grange McDonald’s

Enjoy some real holiday fun with Santa Clause & Mrs. Claus in December at the Kasselmann Family-owned McDonald’s in La Grange. Let Mrs. Claus show you how to create some holiday magic with special crafts. Geared for crafty kids, this will be a chance to take home a reminder of the start of a new tradition.

For more information call (502) 222-1928.