× Expand Crafty Supermarket Crafty Supermarket

Our spring indie craft show will have 100+ makers selling their handmade wares at Music Hall Ballroom, with a live DJ, hands-on craft activities, great local food and swag bags of crafty goodies for the first 100 shoppers! Crafty Supermarket is an indie craft show of metropolitan proportions in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio. Our juried show features crafters, artists and makers from all over North America and draws shoppers from the tri-state and beyond. Founded in 2009, Crafty Supermarket is a great day of crafty shopping where consumers get to meet their makers!

Date and Time: On Sat, 09 May 2026 11:00 - 17:00

Venue details: Cincinnati Music Hall, 1241 Elm Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States

Category: Classes / Courses | Lifestyle, Arts, Leisure | Arts and Crafts