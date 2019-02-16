Crappie University 2019

to Google Calendar - Crappie University 2019 - 2019-02-16 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Crappie University 2019 - 2019-02-16 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Crappie University 2019 - 2019-02-16 08:30:00 iCalendar - Crappie University 2019 - 2019-02-16 08:30:00

Bluegrass Community & Technical College-Leestown Campus 164 Opportunity Way , Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Crappie University 2019

Come learn from the best! Instruction includes tips and techniques, with a heavy focus on making your electronics work for you to find and catch crappie year round. Your 2019 instructors are: Art Lander, Outdoors Editor for KYForward; Kris Mann and Terry Mann, Crappie USA 2017 and 2018 Angler Team of the Year from Mt. Sterling, KY; Scott Bunch, Crappie USA Trail Competitor; and Neal Avis, Competitive Crappie Fisherman from East Tennessee.

For more information call (859) 246-6666 or visit bluegrass.edu/crappieu

Info
Bluegrass Community & Technical College-Leestown Campus 164 Opportunity Way , Lexington, Kentucky 40505 View Map
Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor, Sports
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Crappie University 2019 - 2019-02-16 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Crappie University 2019 - 2019-02-16 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Crappie University 2019 - 2019-02-16 08:30:00 iCalendar - Crappie University 2019 - 2019-02-16 08:30:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

January 16, 2019

Thursday

January 17, 2019

Friday

January 18, 2019

Saturday

January 19, 2019

Sunday

January 20, 2019

Monday

January 21, 2019

Tuesday

January 22, 2019

Submit Yours