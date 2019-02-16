Crappie University 2019

Come learn from the best! Instruction includes tips and techniques, with a heavy focus on making your electronics work for you to find and catch crappie year round. Your 2019 instructors are: Art Lander, Outdoors Editor for KYForward; Kris Mann and Terry Mann, Crappie USA 2017 and 2018 Angler Team of the Year from Mt. Sterling, KY; Scott Bunch, Crappie USA Trail Competitor; and Neal Avis, Competitive Crappie Fisherman from East Tennessee.

For more information call (859) 246-6666 or visit bluegrass.edu/crappieu