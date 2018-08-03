Crash the Gala After Party

Omni Hotel 400 S 2nd St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Crash the Gala After Party

Keep the fun going and grant life-changing wishes for local Kentucky and Southern Indiana kids at the Crash the Gala After-Party with appetizers, drinks, entertainment and more!

Purchase your ticket for the after-party today! Tickets are $50 through July 4th, and $60 beginning July 5th. Ticket includes appetizers, open bar and live entertainment by CoverMeBadd.

Guests of the Louisville BIG Wish Gala regular program do not need to purchase an additional ticket to attend the Crash the Gala After-Party.

For more information call  (502) 327-0705  or visit oki.wish.org/content/galas/kentucky-big-wish-gala/event-details

Omni Hotel 400 S 2nd St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
