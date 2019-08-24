Crave Lexington

to Google Calendar - Crave Lexington - 2019-08-24 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Crave Lexington - 2019-08-24 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Crave Lexington - 2019-08-24 12:00:00 iCalendar - Crave Lexington - 2019-08-24 12:00:00

Masterson Station Park 3051 Leestown Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

CRAVE

Who's hungry? An epic festival of food and live music right here in good ol' Lexington, Kentucky. Seriously, y'all; it's epic. There are over 50 food restaurants, chefs, food trucks, craft beer & cocktails, kids stuff, a car show and a dozen bands performing over two days.

For more information call (859) 266-6537 or visit cravelexington.com

Info

Masterson Station Park 3051 Leestown Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Crave Lexington - 2019-08-24 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Crave Lexington - 2019-08-24 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Crave Lexington - 2019-08-24 12:00:00 iCalendar - Crave Lexington - 2019-08-24 12:00:00