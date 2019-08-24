Crave Lexington
Masterson Station Park 3051 Leestown Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Who's hungry? An epic festival of food and live music right here in good ol' Lexington, Kentucky. Seriously, y'all; it's epic. There are over 50 food restaurants, chefs, food trucks, craft beer & cocktails, kids stuff, a car show and a dozen bands performing over two days.
For more information call (859) 266-6537 or visit cravelexington.com
