Crazy Quilt Mosaic Stepping Stone

Create beautiful and functional art for your garden in this beginner-friendly mosaic workshop!

Using tumbled glass and beads we’ll create a “Crazy Quilt” style stepping stone that will withstand the seasons and weather. No glass cutting required and all materials provided!

Together we’ll design and secure the glass tesserae to the stone, and you will leave with the materials needed to grout your stepping stone at home.

*Refunds given only if class is cancelled.

$45 includes all materials & instruction. Refunds given only if class is canceled. Stair access only.

Ages 14 and up.

What does it cost?

$45 per Person

*Refunds given only if class is cancelled.

Location:

Midway Art Studios

100 Main St, 2nd floor

Midway, KY 40347

Above the Midway Boutique in the quaint, historic downtown of Midway, Kentucky.

Stair access only.

For more information call 859-699-5050 or visit midwayartstudios.com