Crazy Train - America's Ozzy Tribute at The Carson Center

This event is a part of the Carson Concert Series, sponsored by Golden Eagle Distributing, and Credit Bureau Systems.

Crazy Train™ is THE ULTIMATE touring Ozzy Osbourne Tribute show.

Hosted by Vinny Cormier, the BEST Ozzy impersonator you can get, and supported by a Berklee level crew, including his son, Dylan, on guitar. Crazy Train delivers a captivating show unlike no other tribute, musically and visually. The show is packed with special effects and "wow" moments you won't forget!

Crazy Train plays every show like it is LIVE AND LOUD 1993! The setlist rolls over all of the prince of darkness' noteworthy hits anywhere from Sabbath to Patient #9.

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org