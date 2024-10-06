× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Creasey Mahan 17th annual Haunted Hike

$8 per person/Ages 2 and under FREE.

The Haunted Hike is the most popular event of the year and should not be missed! This is a great day to debut your family’s Halloween costumes, collect A LOT of candy, and have a blast in a beautiful setting in this family-friendly event. Event includes the Fairy Tale Trail with 18 candy stops, including Mother Goose, Rapunzel and her castle, Little Miss Muffet, Toy Story characters, and more! Enjoy the Harvest Hay Village with sculpted hay creatures by artist Jean Smith, face painting, fun booths, activities, food trucks and ab Inflatable Party Zone. Rain Date Oct. 8.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/