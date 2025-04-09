× Expand Whiskey Thief Louisville Create Your Own Derby Hat with a Master Milliner

Create a Derby Hat or Fascinator with a Master Milliner

Create your own Derby fascinator or hat with a Master Milliner. Choose between a fascinator, fedora, or brimmed hat at this event held at the new Whiskey Thief Louisville in NuLu.

Six-time Featured Milliner of the Kentucky Derby®, Jenny Pfanenstiel of Formé Millinery Company is celebrated worldwide for her artistry in crafting exquisite, hand-sculpted hats. Learn about the centuries-old craft of millinery, explore the rare materials and techniques she employs, and gain insight into her incredible journey as an entrepreneur and designer.

Tickets include a cocktail and light snacks.

For more information call 8595360282 or visit whiskeythief.com/