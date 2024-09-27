× Expand FEAT of Louisville Event poster

Create a Stir About Autism Gala

FEAT of Louisville’s “Create a Stir About Autism Gala” will be held Friday, September 27, 2024 at the Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Avenue. The event, FEAT’s largest fundraiser of the year, will feature dinner, dancing to Famous on Friday, live and silent auctions, and a bourbon pull. All proceeds support FEAT of Louisville, which celebrates 25 years of supporting the autism community this year. Guests are encouraged to wear cocktail attire and the event theme is “Black & Silver.” Tickets are $150 and can be purchased online at featoflouisville.org.

