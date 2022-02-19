Creating A Landscape Plan – In-Person Workshop

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Creating a Landscape Plan

$25 - $35 per person

Session one of three of our Designing Your Home Landscape Series, designed to help you get a handle on your home landscape. Whether you’re a new homeowner or your existing home landscape needs a refresh, this is the series for you. With these workshops in your hip pocket, you’ll be ready to tackle your project this spring. Take one workshop or all three, depending on your interests. Those who complete all three sessions (February 19, February 26, and March 5) will go home with a free plant from our nursery to help get you started on your own garden!

Our other sessions are:

February 26 – Selecting Plants for the Home Landscape – In-Person Workshop

March 5 – From Plan to Planted – In-Person Workshop

In our first session, Yew Dell executive director, Dr. Paul Cappiello will lead you through this overview of the process and dispel some common myths. From site inventory to program development and mapping out the process, we’ll cover it all in an easy and straightforward presentation. Whether you have a new home and a blank slate or an existing yard that needs some attention, this course will get you going in the right direction. No experience needed.

Please keep in mind that all ticket purchases are final sale. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. All programs and events are rain or shine.

For our in-person programs and events, entry is limited to one person (whether adult or child) per ticket. Please purchase enough tickets for your guest count; extra guests without tickets will not be allowed entry. For our virtual workshops, a ticket purchase allows for one login; multiple people may watch the one login together.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/