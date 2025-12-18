Creating Pottery for the Anagama Kiln at Art Center of the Bluegrass

× Expand Stacie Barton Creating Pottery for the Anagama Kiln

Creating Pottery for the Anagama Kiln | Thursdays | January 8 - January 29 | 4 weeks | 6:30 - 9 pm | Ages 14+

Get ready to fire up the Anagama kiln!

Join us as we prepare for the historic April 2026 firing of the newly restored Anagama kiln. Learn wheel-throwing, trimming, and forming techniques using a special clay body designed for atmospheric wood firing.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org