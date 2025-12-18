Creating Pottery for the Anagama Kiln at Art Center of the Bluegrass
Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Stacie Barton
Creating Pottery for the Anagama Kiln
Creating Pottery for the Anagama Kiln | Thursdays | January 8 - January 29 | 4 weeks | 6:30 - 9 pm | Ages 14+
Get ready to fire up the Anagama kiln!
Join us as we prepare for the historic April 2026 firing of the newly restored Anagama kiln. Learn wheel-throwing, trimming, and forming techniques using a special clay body designed for atmospheric wood firing.
For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org