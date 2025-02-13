× Expand Mudsplats Ceramics Creative Couples Ceramics Workshop

Creative Couples Ceramics Workshop

$90 per couple.

Visit Mudsplat Ceramics for a fun Valentine’s Day activity geared for couples. In this workshop you will be able to create a handmade ceramic piece of pottery together. You’ll learn the basics of hand building and decorating pottery.

For more information call (502) 727-6179 or visit touroldham.com/calendar