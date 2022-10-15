× Expand Creative Eyedias Gallery and Studios Creative Eyedias Gallery and Studios on LVA Open Studio Tour

October 15, 22 from 12 - 5 p.m.

Westport’s own Creative Eyedias Gallery and Studios will be on the 9th annual Louisville Visual Arts annual Open Studios for two Saturdays in October. Tour artist studios and browse through the Westport gallery, where original artwork by local artists David and Terri Sierra (who also own the gallery) is featured, in addition to a creative outside mural. Original art and reproductions will be available for purchase. Terri created Creative Eyedias as an encouraging and supporting space that would be owned by artists and run by artists, where artists are encouraged to create and art lovers can find art they love. This tour is a great chance to meet local artists and start your holiday shopping!

For more information call (502) 802-5035 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/