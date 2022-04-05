Join author, Robin G. and empower your voice through creative writing! In the words of author, Robin G. "create your own existence."

Connecting with your inner voice and Robin G. Poetry through creative writing will spark your aspirations to actualize that self-expressive launchpad that you have been waiting for!

Each participant receives one writing journal and all hands-on writing supplies needed. Creative writing and poetry focused workshops connect community members with additional collaborations such as quaterly literary showcases to share lessons and applications gained, by developing creative writing skills with Lodgic's growing creative community, family members and friends. Tickets are $35 per person.

Recommended Ages 18+ / Non-Refundable

This event will take place on April 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

For more information visit http://eventbrite.com/e/creative-writing-with-robin-g-poetry-tickets-274274591687?aff=ebdsoporgprofile