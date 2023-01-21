× Expand "Creatively MADE" Women's Event "Creatively MADE" Women's Event

"Creatively MADE" Women's Event - Madisonville

Hey Ladies!!! Let's start 2023 with intention and discipline, feeling grateful for another year to grow into our fullest potential through guidance and support of each other. Remember... YOU were "Creatively MADE" to do great things! Explore Your Inner Artist and let your talents shine! ONLY 48 seats are available, so don’t wait!

A day of women coming together to reflect on living this life creatively by planning, reaching, and honoring how God made us each as creative individuals. We are excited to announce two very inspiring and gifted speakers, a fun-filled gift bag, local vendor giveaways, local vendor pop-ups, lunch provided, and much more!

For more information, please call 270.792.7832 or visit ucreativespace.com/event-details/creatively-made-womens-event?fbclid=IwAR3mrV3B4dAU5_n5p9xHyLSXTNEmgC0zbh2GmNxLyddnnceyrWl6-iKkYnU