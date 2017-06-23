Creatures of the Night: Expedition Fireflies

June 23 @ 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm

As the nights get warmer, fireflies light up the night! Our Creatures of the Night series provides opportunities to experience the sights and sounds of nature dramas that often go unnoticed. Journey via van into sections of Bernheim where crepuscular and nocturnal creatures are most active.

Led by Bill Napper and fellow Volunteer Naturalists, each program includes some hiking through easy terrain. This month we’ll be looking for fireflies, but expect to encounter other creatures of the night. Let’s be surprised!

Register early to ensure your space in Bernheim at Night Programs. No pets allowed. Registration and payment due

by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the start of program. Call (502) 955- 8512 for last minute updates and changes due to weather.

Bernheim Members $10; Non – Members $12

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org