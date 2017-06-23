Creatures of the Night: Expedition Fireflies

to Google Calendar - Creatures of the Night: Expedition Fireflies - 2017-06-23 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creatures of the Night: Expedition Fireflies - 2017-06-23 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creatures of the Night: Expedition Fireflies - 2017-06-23 21:00:00 iCalendar - Creatures of the Night: Expedition Fireflies - 2017-06-23 21:00:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Creatures of the Night: Expedition Fireflies

June 23 @ 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm

As the nights get warmer, fireflies light up the night! Our Creatures of the Night series provides opportunities to experience the sights and sounds of nature dramas that often go unnoticed. Journey via van into sections of Bernheim where crepuscular and nocturnal creatures are most active.

Led by Bill Napper and fellow Volunteer Naturalists, each program includes some hiking through easy terrain. This month we’ll be looking for fireflies, but expect to encounter other creatures of the night. Let’s be surprised!

Register early to ensure your space in Bernheim at Night Programs. No pets allowed. Registration and payment due

by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the start of program. Call (502) 955- 8512 for last minute updates and changes due to weather.

Bernheim Members $10; Non – Members $12

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map

Kids & Family, Outdoor

Visit Event Website

502-955-8512

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Creatures of the Night: Expedition Fireflies - 2017-06-23 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creatures of the Night: Expedition Fireflies - 2017-06-23 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creatures of the Night: Expedition Fireflies - 2017-06-23 21:00:00 iCalendar - Creatures of the Night: Expedition Fireflies - 2017-06-23 21:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

May 31, 2017

Thursday

June 1, 2017

Friday

June 2, 2017

Saturday

June 3, 2017

Sunday

June 4, 2017

Monday

June 5, 2017

Tuesday

June 6, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™