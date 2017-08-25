Creatures of the Night: Katydids and Crickets

to Google Calendar - Creatures of the Night: Katydids and Crickets - 2017-08-25 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creatures of the Night: Katydids and Crickets - 2017-08-25 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creatures of the Night: Katydids and Crickets - 2017-08-25 20:30:00 iCalendar - Creatures of the Night: Katydids and Crickets - 2017-08-25 20:30:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Creatures of the Night: Katydids and Crickets

August 25 @ 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Experience sights and sounds of nature dramas that often go unnoticed! Journey with Volunteer Naturalists on a driving tour into sections of Bernheim where crepuscular and nocturnal creatures are most active. Program includes a small amount of hiking through easy terrain. While the program includes a featured creature, participants are likely to see and hear many others.

Bernheim Members $10; Non – Members $12

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955- 8512. Space is limited. No pets allowed. Ages 8 and up only. Dress for the weather; even in the summer, the evening breeze can be chilly.

For more information visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-955-8512
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Creatures of the Night: Katydids and Crickets - 2017-08-25 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creatures of the Night: Katydids and Crickets - 2017-08-25 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creatures of the Night: Katydids and Crickets - 2017-08-25 20:30:00 iCalendar - Creatures of the Night: Katydids and Crickets - 2017-08-25 20:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

August 7, 2017

Tuesday

August 8, 2017

Wednesday

August 9, 2017

Thursday

August 10, 2017

Friday

August 11, 2017

Saturday

August 12, 2017

Sunday

August 13, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™