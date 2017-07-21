Creatures of the Night: Luna Moths & Chuck-Will’s-Widow

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Creatures of the Night: Luna Moths & Chuck-Will’s-Widow

July 21 @ 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm

Experience sights and sounds of nature dramas that often go unnoticed! Journey with Volunteer Naturalists on a driving tour into sections of Bernheim where crepuscular and nocturnal creatures are most active. Program includes a small amount of hiking through easy terrain. While the program includes a featured creature, participants are likely to see and hear many others.

Bernheim Members $10; Non – Members $12

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955- 8512. Space is limited. No pets allowed. Ages 8 and up only. Dress for the weather; even in the summer, the evening breeze can be chilly.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-955-8512
please enable javascript to view
