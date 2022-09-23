Creatures of the Night: Owl Prowl at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

Join Bill Napper and other Volunteer Naturalists for an enchanted evening of prowling the woods in search of signs and sounds of some of Bernheim’s feather hunters of the night.

Late summer is an opera, complete with throaty vocals, high pitched vibratos, and an expert cast of creatures, each playing its part in this ancient drama.

Journey with Bill Napper and fellow Volunteer Naturalists on a tour into sections of Bernheim where crepuscular and nocturnal creatures are most active. Program includes a small amount of hiking through easy terrain.

Bernheim members $12; non – members $15

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955- 8512 or clicking the button below.

Dress for the weather. Ages 8 and up. No pets allowed.

Space is limited for safety, so register early.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event/creatures-of-the-night-owl-prowl-2/