Creatures of the Night: In Search of Whippoorwills at Bernheim

× Expand Bernheim Forest A whip-poor-will

Creatures of the Night: In Search of Whippoorwills

Spring is an opera, complete with throaty vocals, high-pitched vibratos, and an expert cast of creatures, each playing its part in this ancient drama. While each 'Creatures of the Night program focuses on specific creatures such as whip-poor-wills, frogs, or fireflies, you and your family will likely experience the sights and sounds of other creatures as nature dramas and other phenomena unfold around you. Join Volunteer Naturalist, Bill Napper, and his fellow Volunteer Naturalists for these exciting and unique nighttime adventures.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event/creatures-of-the-night-in-search-of-whippoorwills-23/