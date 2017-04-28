Creatures of the Night: Whip-poor-wills

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Creatures of the Night: Whip-poor-wills

April 28 @ 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Spring is an opera, complete with throaty vocals, high pitched vibratos, and an expert cast of creatures, each playing its part in this ancient drama. Our Creatures of the Night series provides opportunities to experience the sights and sounds of nature dramas that often go unnoticed. Journey via van into sections of Bernheim where crepuscular and nocturnal creatures are most active.

Led by Bill Napper and fellow Volunteer Naturalists, each program includes some hiking through easy terrain. This month we’ll be looking for Whip-poor-wills, but expect to encounter other creatures of the night. Let’s be surprised!

Ages age 8 up only. No pets allowed. Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the start of program. Call (502) 955- 8512 for last minute updates and changes due to weather.

Bernheim Members $10; Non – Members $12

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

