Creatures of Whim Shop Grand Opening Launch Party

Creatures of Whim 124 N Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Creatures of Whim Shop Grand Opening Launch Party

You're Invited to the Grand Opening Launch Party for Creatures of Whim!

Come celebrate the grand opening of a brand new shop in downtown Lexington!

Creatures of Whim is a collection of handmade, fair-trade goods created by artisans, designers, and craftspeople around the world. Our carefully curated collection consists of apparel, accessories, jewelry, natural beauty products, home goods, and wellness supplies such as crystals and sage.

Stop by to check out the beautiful selection of fair-trade goods and enjoy some light refreshments & yummy vegan snacks.

For more information call (714) 988-3959 or visit creaturesofwhim.com

Creatures of Whim 124 N Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
