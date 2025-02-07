× Expand Louisville Laughs Creig Ewing's Caravan Comedy Showcase

Creig Ewing has seen thousands of comics perform at The Caravan and has invited some of the top comics from across the region to entertain you and have the chance for more bookings at the club.

Join us on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. for Todd Probus of Versailles, Dyke Michaels of Indianapolis and Emily Davis of Indianapolis.

Your host is Lynn Benson.

For more information call 5027248311.