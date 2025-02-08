Creig Ewing's Caravan Comedy Showcase

× Expand Louisville Laughs Top standup comics from across the region perform

Creig Ewing has seen thousands of comics perform at The Caravan and has invited some of the top comics from across the region to entertain you and have the chance for more bookings at the club.

Join us on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 9:30 p.m. for Qsmoke of Louisville, Cavin Eggleston of Indianapolis and Stephen Henry of Chattanooga.

Your host is Hillary Boston.

For more information call 5027248311.