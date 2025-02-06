× Expand Louisville Laughs Creig Ewing's Caravan Comedy Showcase

Creig Ewing's Caravan Comedy Showcase

Creig Ewing has seen thousands of comics perform at The Caravan and has invited some of the top comics from across the region to entertain you and have the chance for more bookings at the club.

Join us on Thursday, Feb. 6 for Alex Whittenburg of Louisville, Tennah McDonald of Indianapolis and Jay Hunter of Chicago.

Your host is Sherri Arnett.

For more information call 5027248311.