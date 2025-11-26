Creig Ewing's Thanksgiving Eve Comedy Showcase
to
The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204
×
Louisville Laughs
Creig Ewing's Thanksgiving Eve Comedy Showcase
Join us the night before Thanksgiving at The Caravan Comedy Club for a special comedy showcase. Comics include:
Brad Brauser
Sarah Hines
Ali Hussein
Lane Glaze
Colby Ballowe
Philip Becker
Alice Cutler
Will McKenzie
Come out and enjoy a night of laughter.
For more information call 5027248311.
Info
The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204
Comedy