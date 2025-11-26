Creig Ewing's Thanksgiving Eve Comedy Showcase

to

The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204

Join us the night before Thanksgiving at The Caravan Comedy Club for a special comedy showcase. Comics include:

Brad Brauser

Sarah Hines

Ali Hussein

Lane Glaze

Colby Ballowe

Philip Becker

Alice Cutler

Will McKenzie

Come out and enjoy a night of laughter.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204
Comedy
5027248311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Creig Ewing's Thanksgiving Eve Comedy Showcase - 2025-11-26 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Creig Ewing's Thanksgiving Eve Comedy Showcase - 2025-11-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Creig Ewing's Thanksgiving Eve Comedy Showcase - 2025-11-26 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Creig Ewing's Thanksgiving Eve Comedy Showcase - 2025-11-26 19:30:00 ical