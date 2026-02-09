Creig's Comedy Showcase
The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Louisville Laughs
A showcase of standup comics from across the region
Join Creig Ewing and friends on Thursday, Feb. 26, at The Caravan Comedy Club for a night of laughter.
The lineup includes Cincinnati's Ossia Dwyer, Nashville's Katie Stewart and Louisville favorites Danny Hucks and Vish Bysani.
For more information call 5027248311.
Info
Comedy