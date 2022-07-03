Crescent Hill Fourth of July - Louisville

The Crescent Hill Community Council is once again host to what has become a treasured local event, especially on the heels of a two-year absence due to Covid requirements. The Crescent Hill 4th of July Festival offers two full days of family fun and entertainment for all ages. Come stroll the many booths of the Art Fair to find that one-of-a-kind treasure! Enjoy the Food Court various food trucks, ice cream vendors, and the craft beer selections. Take a chance on the Cake Wheel, or enjoy the many activities in the Children’s Fun Zone – including FREE INFLATABLES! Enjoy some live music, and come celebrate the 4th of July with Crescent Hill!

For more information, please visit crescenthill.us/