Crescent Hill Fourth of July

Peterson-Dumesnil House 301 S. Peterson Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky

For the 31st year, neighbors in Crescent Hill will gather to celebrate our nation’s independence.

  • · Art Fair – with about 75 artists
  • · Fun and Games – Cake Wheel and Ping Pong Toss (Cakes, Plants and Toys)
  • · Special Cake raffles
  • · FREE Inflatables for the Kids
  • · Children’s Fun Zone
  •  Face Painting and Balloon Animals/Hats
  •   Putt-Putt Golf
  •   Remote Control Race Cars
  •   Free Children’s Interactive Music
  •   Free Children’s Activities
  • · Food Booth
  • · Kona Ice
  • · Ehrler’s Ice Cream
  • · Comfy Cow
  •  Beer Booth staffed by the Frankfort Avenue Business Association

For more information visit crescenthill.us

