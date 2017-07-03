Crescent Hill Fourth of July

For the 31st year, neighbors in Crescent Hill will gather to celebrate our nation’s independence.
- · Art Fair – with about 75 artists
- · Fun and Games – Cake Wheel and Ping Pong Toss (Cakes, Plants and Toys)
- · Special Cake raffles
- · FREE Inflatables for the Kids
- · Children’s Fun Zone
- Face Painting and Balloon Animals/Hats
- Putt-Putt Golf
- Remote Control Race Cars
- Free Children’s Interactive Music
- Free Children’s Activities
- · Food Booth
- · Kona Ice
- · Ehrler’s Ice Cream
- · Comfy Cow
- Beer Booth staffed by the Frankfort Avenue Business Association
For more information visit crescenthill.us
Info
Peterson-Dumesnil House 301 S. Peterson Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky