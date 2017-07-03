Crescent Hill Fourth of July

For the 31st year, neighbors in Crescent Hill will gather to celebrate our nation’s independence.

· Art Fair – with about 75 artists

· Fun and Games – Cake Wheel and Ping Pong Toss (Cakes, Plants and Toys)

· Special Cake raffles

· FREE Inflatables for the Kids

· Children’s Fun Zone

Face Painting and Balloon Animals/Hats

Putt-Putt Golf

Remote Control Race Cars

Free Children’s Interactive Music

Free Children’s Activities

· Food Booth

· Kona Ice

· Ehrler’s Ice Cream

· Comfy Cow

Beer Booth staffed by the Frankfort Avenue Business Association

For more information visit crescenthill.us