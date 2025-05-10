× Expand Crestwood Civic Club Crestwood Civic Club Art & Garden Market

Each spring, the Crestwood Civic Club Clubhouse turns into a paradise for plant and craft lovers! Enjoy arts & crafts from local artisans, as well as perennials, annuals, and succulents donated by local merchants and Club members. Come shop while the kiddos hang out at the petting zoo and be sure to check out the food trucks. Held rain or shine at the Crestwood Civic Club on Kavanaugh Rd. by the Crestwood United Methodist Church.

For more information call (502) 807-9020 or visit https://touroldham.com/calendar