Crestwood Civic Club Art & Garden Market

to

Crestwood Civic Club 7215 Kavanaugh Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Crestwood Civic Club Art & Garden Market

Come out and enjoy the Crestwood Civic Club’s fabulous spring plants and perennial sale featuring annuals, perennials, succulents and herbs donated by the Club's members, local nurseries and greenhouses and retail garden centers. Also features local artisans and food trucks. This market is held rain or shine at the Crestwood Civic Club on Kavanaugh Rd. by the Crestwood United Methodist Church. For booth space/information, contact Carin Wuchterl at (502) 807-9020 or Carinj1231@aol.com.

For more information, please call 502.807.9020 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Crestwood Civic Club 7215 Kavanaugh Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Home & Garden, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.807.9020
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Crestwood Civic Club Art & Garden Market - 2023-05-13 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Crestwood Civic Club Art & Garden Market - 2023-05-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Crestwood Civic Club Art & Garden Market - 2023-05-13 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Crestwood Civic Club Art & Garden Market - 2023-05-13 09:00:00 ical