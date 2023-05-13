× Expand Crestwood Civic Club Crestwood Civic Club Art & Garden Market

Crestwood Civic Club Art & Garden Market

Come out and enjoy the Crestwood Civic Club’s fabulous spring plants and perennial sale featuring annuals, perennials, succulents and herbs donated by the Club's members, local nurseries and greenhouses and retail garden centers. Also features local artisans and food trucks. This market is held rain or shine at the Crestwood Civic Club on Kavanaugh Rd. by the Crestwood United Methodist Church. For booth space/information, contact Carin Wuchterl at (502) 807-9020 or Carinj1231@aol.com.

For more information, please call 502.807.9020 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/