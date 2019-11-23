Rita Turner, Publicity Contact, Crestwood Civic Club - rita3900@hotmail.com; 502-553-1016

Crestwood Civic Club Holiday Home Tour & Luncheon

The Crestwood Civic Club invites you to its Annual Holiday Home Tour & Luncheon to be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. with Lunch seatings at 11:00 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Tickets - $25.00 - contact Laurie at 502-996-7050. This year's tour features 3 unique homes located in Crestwood and Pewee Valley. The clubhouse, located at 7215 Kavanaugh Road, Crestwood KY is the originating point for the Tour.

For more information call 502-996-7050.